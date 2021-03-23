Bhutanese PM Dr Lotay Tshering pays tribute to liberation war heroes at Savar

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering has paid rich tributes to martyrs of Bangladesh liberation war at National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister paid homage by placing a wreath at the memorial at 11am on Monday.

On his arrival there, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army Major General Shaheenul Haque, Superintendent of Police, Dhaka Md Maruf Hossain Sarder and civil and military high officials welcomed Tshering.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave him a guard of honour while the bugles played the last post.

Tshering also signed the visitors’ book at the memorial.

“It is an honour for me to pay tribute to the brave sons of Bangladesh who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Liberation War. May their sacrifices remain etched in the annals of Bangladesh’s history,” the Bhutanese premier wrote in the visitors’ book.

He also planted a fruit sapling of ‘Latkan’ (Baccaurea sapida) on the memorial premises.

Prior to this, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering arrived in Dhaka on a three-day state visit to attend grand celebration commemorating birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence.

He is the 4th of the South Asian leaders to attend the grand celebrations.

A special flight carrying Lotay Tshering landed in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed her Bhutanese counterpart at the VVIP tarmac of the airport by presenting him with a bouquet. She was accompanied by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and other high-ups.

The Bhutanese leader was accorded guard of honour by smartly turned-out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Nineteen gun-salutes were heralded in the air to welcome the Bhutanese premier.

From Savar, Dr Lotay Tshering will then move to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and pay homage to Bangladesh’s founding father by placing floral respect at his portrait.

The Bhutanese premier will drive to InterContinental Dhaka where he will be staying during his visit.

As per the programme schedule, the Bhutanese premier will then move to BIMSTEC Secretariat at Gulshan and hold meeting with the BIMSTEC Secretary General.

In the evening, he will attend a banquet to be hosted by the Bangladesh prime minister in honour of the Bhutanese leader at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. There will be a cultural programme prior to the banquet.

On Wednesday, the Bhutanese premier will hold an exclusive meeting at 11:20am with his Bangladesh counterpart at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and it will be followed by delegation-level bilateral talks.

Vice-Chancellor of Brac University Vincent Chang and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Dr Mamun Khan will call on the Bhutanese premier separately.

Dr Lotay Tshering will call on the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban at 4:00pm on Wednesday. He will then attend the celebration programmes at the National Parade Ground.

In the evening, the Bhutanese premier will meet Bhutanese community in Dhaka at Royal Bhutanse Embassy.

Ending his three-day visit to Bangladesh, he will leave Dhaka for home at 10:10am on Thursday.