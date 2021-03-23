Coronavirus vaccine: Should you get vaccinated even if you’ve had COVID before?

There are few people still struggling with many doubts and confusions regarding the COVID vaccine and it’s process.

Some continue to wonder whether or not they are eligible for the vaccine if they’ve already had the COVID infection in the past, which is definitely a cause of concern. But to answer to that, a recent study suggests that people who have previously contracted the virus should also get themselves vaccinated.

How important is it to take the COVID vaccine?

Given that everyone – young or old – are susceptible to the deadly coronavirus, it is important that each and every person, falling under the eligibility criteria must get themselves vaccinated. While you may not feel the need to get vaccinated considering you are young and have no pre-existing comorbidities, however, it is crucial that we protect the most vulnerable in our community and that can only be achieved through mass-vaccination.

But what if you’ve already had COVID? Should you take the vaccine?

According to a recent study published in medical journal The Lancet, it is extremely important that people who have already contracted the virus once in the past must get themselves vaccinated in any case.

The study looked at the data of around 4 million people who had taken multiple COVID tests to see whether they were infected with the coronavirus and if they were then how susceptible were they to reinfection.

While 2 percent of over 530,000 people tested positive for the virus, 0.65 percent tested positive again later, compared to 3.3 percent of those who had tested negative during the first wave. That suggested that people who had already contracted the virus had 80% protection against reinfection.

However, the protection rate dropped considerably down to 47 per cent for people over the age of 65.

Bottomline

The study, having found the high risk of reinfection in people over the age of 65, suggests that even if a person has contracted the virus in the past, it is still important to get themselves vaccinated, since their protection from their natural infection may not be sufficient on its own.

According to the lead researcher Steen Ethelberg, “They need to take care, and shouldn’t believe that they are immune and still protect themselves.” “It’s well known that coronavirus infections do not induce 100% immunity,” he adds.