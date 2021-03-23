Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari pays tributes to Bangabandhu

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday paid glowing homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The visiting Nepalese President showed her respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 at 11.30 am.

She also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed its visiting book.

Earlier, on her arrival at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari was received by Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam were present.