Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR

While visiting the scene, Chattogram Range DIG M Anwar Hossain said the reasons behind the flame could not be known yet.
He also informed the affected Rohingya families would be provided with two bundles of CI sheet, cash and food for two months after making a list.
The additional refugee relief and rehabilitation commissioner, Shamsuzzoha Nayan, said works are being carried out to ascertain the extent of damage.
Hundreds of affected Rohingya people spent night under the open sky on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf highway. The homeless people have lost all their belongings in the fire.
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhashan Char in Noakhali. The majority of them came here in August 2017, fleeing persecution in their homeland of Rakhine state in Myanmar.