The court orders execution of the death sentence by firing squads in Kotalipara bomb plant

A special tribunal in Dhaka has sentenced 14 people to death in a case involving bomb planted at the helipad at Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College premises to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000.

Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. The court ordered execution of the death sentence by firing squads.

Earlier, on March 11, the court closed curtain of the trial in the case after hearing both the prosecution and defence.

The death row convicts are-Md Azizul Haque alias Shanewaj, Md Lokman, Md Eusuf, Mochahab Hossain, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Md Mofijur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ajhar, Md Rasheduzzaman, Md Tarek, Md Wadud Sheikh, Md Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain Miah, Mawlana Amirul Islam and Mawlana Rafikul Islam Khan.

According to the case, army men recovered a 76-kg powerful bomb on July 21, 2000, from the premises of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College when a podium was being made for the Prime Minister’s rally.

Then sub-inspector Nur Hossain of Kotalipara Police Station filed the case under explosive substances act. ASP Abdul Kahhar Akand on November 15, 2001, filed charge-sheet in the case and the court on November 21, 2004, framed charges against the accused.

A total of 34 witnesses out of 50 were examined by the court in the case.