COVID: Bangladesh reports 3,567 cases, 25 deaths reported in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 3,567 fresh cases from coronavirus, taking the total cases to 5,80,808.

With the deaths of 25 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 8,763.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, today afternoon.

According to the release, 1,915 people made recovery from the deadly virus in the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 5,27,909.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.