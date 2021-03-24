Dhaka, Thimphu can explore new areas of cooperation: President

Dhaka and Thimphu can explore new areas of cooperation including, information and communication technology, agriculture, horticulture, tourism and fisheries to enhance trade and investment between

the two friendly countries.

President M Abdul Hamid said on Wednesday this when the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

“Bangladesh and Bhutan have excellent cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, connectivity, education, cultural exchange, people-to-people contact and tourism . . . The two sides can explore new more areas of cooperation in ICT, agriculture, horticulture and fisheries,” the President told the visiting foreign guests.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the media after the meeting.

Recalling the support of Bhutan during the Liberation War in 1971, President Hamid expressed his gratitude to the Bhutanese government and its people.

“Bhutan is a very faithful friend of Bangladesh,” the head of the state mentioned, adding that Bangladesh has an excellent bilateral relations with Bhutan and the existing relation is strengthening day by day.

Bangladesh President thanked the Bhutanese premier for attending the twin mega celebrations -Bangladesh independence’s golden jubilee and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tshering arrived here yesterday morning on a three-day official visit to attend the two historic mega celebrations.

The President also gave special thanks to the Bhutanese government and its people for arranging different programmes in his country marking Bangladesh independence’s golden jubilee and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations as the country lighted thousand of lamps and also released commemorative

stamps on the occasion.

Before starting the bilateral talks, the Bhutanese premier also presented the commemorative stamps to President Hamid.

Dr Tshering thanked the Bangladesh government for inviting him on the auspicious occasion.

The Bhutanese premier lauded Bangladesh’s tremendous progress in different sectors, especially in socio-economic sector and women empowerment in Bangladesh, under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon and secretaries concerned to the foreign ministry and Bangabhaban, among others, were present on the occasion.