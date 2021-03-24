Harry to become chief impact officer at US coaching firm BetterUp

The Duke of Sussex is to become chief impact officer at the US coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp.

Prince Harry said in a statement that he was “really excited” about taking on the new role. His exact duties, hours and any payment are not clear.

It is his latest job move after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in March last year.

It also comes after the duke and Meghan gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

In it, the couple alleged an unnamed royal family member had asked about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be, before he was born.

Buckingham Palace has said the claim is “concerning”, but it will be addressed privately. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said a diversity review was under way across all royal households.

Prince Harry has previously launched initiatives such as the Invictus Games, which aim for members of the armed forces to use sport for psychological and physical rehabilitation. He has also advocated publicly on mental health issues.

Prince Harry and Meghan now live in California after confirming in January that they would step back as “senior” royals and work to become financially independent.