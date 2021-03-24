Swadhinata Padak to be handed over April 11

This year’s Swadhinata Padak will be handed over to the recipients on April 11.

Usually, the award is distributed in a ceremony ahead of the Independence day.

According to the previous decision, the programme is to be held on Wednesday (March 24). But, this year, date of the programme has been shifted, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sultan Ahmed told media.

“The award will be handed over at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on April 11. The Prime Minister will join the programme virtually,” he said.

This year, the government has nominated nine renowned personalities and an organization for “Swadhinata Padak 2021” (Independence Award) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The recipients are AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master, valiant freedom fighter Brig Gen Khurshid Ahmed and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu for Independence and Liberation War; Dr Mrinmoy Guha Neogi for Science and Technology; poet Mohadev Saha for Literature, Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar for (Culture), Prof M Amzad Hossain (Social Welfare); and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).

Since 1977, Bangladesh honours individuals and institutions with this highest state award every year ahead of the Independence Day.