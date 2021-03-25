Lotay Tshering reaches Bhutan, starts 21-day quarantine

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering returned to his country on Thursday and started a 21-day mandatory quarantine.

Other delegation members are also undergoing 21-day mandatory quarantine starting on Thursday.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister drove himself from the airport to the quarantine facility in the car that was parked at the airport, according to his office.

The delegation was given escort to the respective facilities in the quarantine pool vehicles.

All official works and engagements of the Bhutanese Prime Minister will be conducted virtually over the next 21 days.

The Prime Minister was in Bangladesh as the special representative of The Bhutanese King.

While in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister took part in the celebrations of the birth centenary Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw the Bhutanese Prime Minister off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning.

Before departing from Bangladesh, the Prime Minister had a quiet meeting with his professor who taught him while pursuing medical studies in Bangladesh and the surgeon who operated on him while in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday evening, he interacted with the students and the Bhutanese community in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister updated them on the Covid-19 status and other developments in the country.