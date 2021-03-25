   Manorfield / Dorchester Easter Eggstravaganza Raffle

It’s been an absolute joy to welcome all children back to school in recent weeks.

Unbelievably, it’s been a whole year since we moved into the first COVID-19 lockdown situation, having to close the school for all but key worker and vulnerable children.

The last year has flown by, with many challenges along the way, but at Manorfield, we are determined to create a brighter future for all the children and families we work with and we have big plans to continue our improvements to the school.

To do this we need your continued support.

Here’s a chance to have some fun while you help us out.

Last year, our Easter Raffle was a great success, and hopefully this year’s will be even better.

We’re being supported by our valued partner, The Dorchester Hotel this year and our top prize is a Home-made Giant Chocolate Easter Egg, made by the Dorchester’s expert pastry chefs.

There are over 35 other chocolate prizes too

This is a great chance to help us raise funds towards our next set of improvements – developing outdoor learning areas for our Year 1 children, improvements to our facilities for children with Special Educational Needs and disabilities and the development of two new exciting areas – our Outdoor Art Garden and Outdoor Teaching Kitchen. All this whilst having a chance to win some superb prizes!

You can purchase your tickets here:

https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/easter-egg-raffle

The draw will take place at 6pm on Monday (29th March 2021). Please enter and share with others.

Our families have faced some horrendous circumstances over the last year. We want to ensure the future for the children we work with is the very best it can be.