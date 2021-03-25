 MPF calls on international community to offer practical support to Rohingya refugees

A massive fire has devastated the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The grim statistics are that 15 people are known to have died; 400 are missing; and 10,000 makeshift shelters have been destroyed, leaving up to 50,000 people homeless. That’s like sweeping away the city of Salisbury: but there has been no international outcry, no offers of aid and support from other countries.

Aid and support from the international community has been inadequate since 2017, when the Rohingya people began fleeing from persecution by the army in Myanmar. Over one million people have sought refuge in Bangladesh: international aid has been enough to keep them in makeshift shelters with very basic food handouts, but nowhere near enough to give them security or dignity.

As Ramadan approaches, Muslims all over the world know that once again these persecuted people are entering the Holy Month in the most dire situation.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“The Rohingya people are being kept alive – but they are paying a heavy price for fleeing torture and death in Mayanmar. Now everyone can see what the brutal Myanmar army is really like. They have shot hundreds of protestors since they took over the country on 1st February – including, today, a seven year old girl. I call on the United Nations and richer countries around the world to help this persecuted Muslim population.”