Ramadan Tent Project and Islamic Relief UK Team up to alleviate world hunger this Ramadan through My Open Iftar

*Every My Open Iftar pack purchased will feed one person in need in Ramadan

*Bringing the Ramadan spirit to people’s doorsteps

*Ramadan Tent Project partners up with MyLahore as 2021 Iftar partner

Ramadan Tent Project will team up with faith-inspired charity Islamic Relief UK to launch My Open Iftar, an initiative, now in its second year, which will help raise money to feed vulnerable families across the world, with an aim to alleviate world hunger.

Every My Open Iftar pack purchased this year will help fight world hunger by feeding one person in need for the whole month of Ramadan. Each pack will also continue bringing the Ramadan experience to people’s doorsteps, by providing everything they need to host a beautiful Iftar experience at home amidst the ongoing lockdown restrictions. A great way for people of all faiths and none to celebrate and share in the joys and festivities safely this Ramadan.

The My Open Iftar pack is ideal as a Ramadan ‘goody bag’, or a gift for a family member or friend, or a fast-a-thon challenge for work colleagues. Each pack includes a donation to the charity Islamic Relief UK to feed one person in need for the whole of Ramadan; a booklet about Ramadan and Fasting Advice and Guidance; delicious Recipe Booklet; children’s activities including DIY Mosque Lamp Model and an Art & Design Competition; £40 worth of Discounts and Coupons; decorations plus much more.

Ramadan Tent Project are also proud to announce British Asian restaurant and catering group MyLahore as this year’s Iftar partner. Each My Open Iftar pack will contain a £10 discount code to order MyLahore’s MyIftar Box, an Iftar meal box that generously feeds five, and that will be available for collection from their restaurants or for UK mainland delivery.

Zia Salik, Interim UK Director for Islamic Relief, said:

“We are honoured to be working hand in hand with Ramadan Tent Project. Not only do they bring communities of faith and non-faith together during this holy month but they will be going a step further this year by helping to raise much needed funds for families struggling without food.

“As Muslims, fasting helps us remember those who are without food. The pandemic has only worsened existing inequalities and pushed record numbers into poverty over the past year, with millions more unable to feed themselves or their families. This Ramadan, more than ever, we need to come together and do everything we can to help those in need.”

Shakoor Ahmed, MD of MyLahore, said: “Iftar is a unique opportunity to celebrate kindness and togetherness, and we’re determined the current situation won’t totally get in the way of that! So, while our friends at Ramadan Tent Project sadly can’t invite you to a physical Open Iftar event this year, we at MyLahore are thrilled to offer up a unique and flavourful Iftar experience at home.”

Omar Salha, Founder and CEO of Ramadan Tent Project said: “The holy month of Ramadan is a gateway to all, observant or otherwise, to pause, reflect and re-connect with our collective humanity. We might be apart this Ramadan for the second year running, however it is incredibly exciting to team up with Islamic Relief UK, MyLahore and several other major organisations and institutions this year to continue honouring our mission of building bridges between communities, being at service to those in need and promoting a greater understanding of the blessed month of Ramadan to thousands of people across the world.”

Order a My Open Iftar pack, or pay it forward to sponsor a pack to community groups, youth centres, and schoolchildren at www.ramadantentproject.com