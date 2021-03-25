Sunamganj double murder: 2 get death, 13 life

A court in Sunamganj on Thursday sentenced two people to death and 13 to life term imprisonment for killing two people over previous enmity around 20 years ago.

The condemned convicts are Abdul Hannan alias Jatra Mia and Shamsuddin alias Shamsu Mia while the lifers – Abdul Mannan, Inu Mia, Renu Mia, Hamdu Mia, Afzal Mia, Jalal Uddin, Abdun Nur, Sabuj Mia, Babul Mia, Alkas Mia, Badal Mia, Rahmat Ali and Manu Mia.

The district additional sessions judge Nurul Alam Mohammad Nipu delivered the verdict this afternoon, the court assistant public prosecutor (APP) Syed Ziaul Islam confirmed.

The case statement said two rival groups had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in Kamdebpur village in Tahirpur upazila. As a sequel to, one of a group was beaten by the ones of another on March 18, 2000.

On the following day, Arpan Ali and Motiur Rahman were shot dead by the rival group people on the way to a arbitration arranged over the previous day’s incident.

Later, a case was lodged with Tahirpur Police Station in this connection making 28 people accused.

After completion of investigation, police submitted chargesheet against 37 people on March 31, 2001.

Before today’s verdict, nine accused in the case died.