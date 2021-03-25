UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

Boris Johnson (pictured this morning) will face the wrath of his own lockdown-sceptic backbenchers today as he pushes through an extension of lockdown laws until the autumn.
The United Kingdom recorded a further 63 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days, and 6,397 new cases, official data showed.
The 63 daily deaths were down from the 98 recorded the day before, continuing the downward trend in fatalities. Case numbers were up from the 5,605 recorded the day before.
Public Health England also said that 28.99 million people have received the first dose of a vaccine.
Tests
There were 1,813,842 tests reported on 24 March 2021. This shows a decrease of 4.1% compared to the previous 7 days.
Between 18 March 2021 and 24 March 2021, there have been 8,582,215 tests.
Cases
A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
6,397 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 25 March 2021.
Between 19 March 2021 and 25 March 2021, 38,424 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of 2% compared to the previous 7 days.
Vaccinations
Vaccines are currently given in 2 doses, at least 21 days apart.
28,991,188 people had been given a first dose by the end of 24 March 2021.
2,775,481 people had been given a second dose by the end of 24 March 2021.
Healthcare
Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.
354 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 21 March 2021.
Between 15 March 2021 and 21 March 2021, 2,918 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of 19.8% compared to the previous 7 days.
There were 5,122 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 23 March 2021.
Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.
There were 683 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 24 March 2021.
Deaths
There were 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 25 March 2021.
Between 19 March 2021 and 25 March 2021, there have been 520 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of 31.4% compared to the previous 7 days.