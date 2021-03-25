UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

There were 1,813,842 tests reported on 24 March 2021. This shows a decrease of 4.1% compared to the previous 7 days.

Between 19 March 2021 and 25 March 2021, 38,424 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of 2% compared to the previous 7 days.

6,397 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 25 March 2021.

A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Between 18 March 2021 and 24 March 2021, there have been 8,582,215 tests.

Vaccinations

Vaccines are currently given in 2 doses, at least 21 days apart.

28,991,188 people had been given a first dose by the end of 24 March 2021.

2,775,481 people had been given a second dose by the end of 24 March 2021.

Healthcare

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.

354 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 21 March 2021.

Between 15 March 2021 and 21 March 2021, 2,918 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of 19.8% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 5,122 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 23 March 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 683 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 24 March 2021.