Bangabandbhu’s visit to London forging UK-Bangladesh friendship: British PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the historic visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Downing Street in London in 1972 was “instrumental in forging the friendship” between the UK and Bangladesh.

“Now as we look ahead to next 50 years of British and Bangladeshi friendship, I wish everyone the very best for your Golden Jubilee,” he said in a video message marking the Bangladesh’s celebrations of the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“It’s amazing to reflect on how much your nation has achieved since the circumstance of its birth,” Johnson said in the message that was aired at the grand celebration programme at National Parade Ground on Friday evening.

British premier Johnson recalled fondly his visit to Bangladesh in 2018, when he was welcomed “with a great deal of warmth and generosity”.

He emphasised on the bond between the UK and Bangladesh, “incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community who contribute so much to the United Kingdom every day”.

“I think particularly of the fantastic doctor and nurses in our NHS, many of whom are helping to treat and vaccinate people in our battle against COVID-19”, he added.

Johnson hailed Bangladesh as one of the fastest growing economies in the world and emphasised that the UK and Bangladesh share the ambition to create an ever more prosperous and environmentally-sustainable future.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Hasina and to seeing her again at COP26 in Glasgow,” he said.

The UK Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Bangladesh on their Golden Jubilee.