Google changes doodle on Bangladesh Independence Day

Google, global internet service provider and navigation giant, has changed its doodle celebrating golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence.

Every time, Google keeps on changing its doodle marking important occasions of every country, including Bangladesh.

A statement has been issued by Google celebrating golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh. Text of the statement reads as follows:

Today’s Doodle marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day, a national holiday that commemorates the country’s declaration of sovereignty on this day in 1971.”

The Savar National Memorial, a national monument built on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka to honor those who fought in the country’s war of independence, stands as the official focal point for today’s observances. Citizens pay homage to their national heroes by gathering at the memorial. Many of them wear the symbolic green and red colors of the Bangladeshi flag, which is depicted in the Doodle artwork.

The green of the nation’s flag represents the bountiful vegetation that covers much of the Bangladeshi landscape, as the red disk emblazoned on the green background symbolizes the rising sun that gives life to the Asian region of Bengal.

Happy Independence Day, Bangladesh!