India-Bangladesh joint advancement urgent for regional development: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said joint advancement of India and Bangladesh is urgent for the development of South Asia region.

“Democratic forces are in power in our both countries and we have clear foresight to go ahead. Joint advancement of India and Bangladesh is equally urgent for the development of the whole region,” he said.

The Indian premier said this while addressing a function at the National Parade Ground here on the final day of the 10-day special programme marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the function was also addressed by President M Abdul Hamid and Chief Coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Modi said the governments of India and Bangladesh have realised the sensitivity of joint advancement and would continue meaningful efforts to this end.

“We’ve proved that all problems could be resolved through mutual trust and cooperation. Our land boundary agreement is an example of this,” he said.

The Indian premier said even the two countries are maintaining good relations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We extended cooperation to formation of the SAARC COVID-19 Fund and provided support for training up our human resources. India is very delighted that the vaccines, produced by India, are useful for the Bangladeshi brothers and sisters,” he said.