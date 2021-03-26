Indian PM Modi joins National Parade Ground programme

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined National Parade Ground programme in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The Indian premier arrived at Dhaka today on a two-day official visit to take part in the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the Indian prime minister at the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 11:00am this morning.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Bangabandhu’s daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana were present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by many cabinet members, high officials of India and Bangladesh, foreign officials, guests and many other dignitaries.

Today’s event is concluding event of 10-day programme at National Parade Ground in the capital.

In today’s event, video messages of UN Secretary General António Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were delivered.