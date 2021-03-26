Modi tweets terming Dhaka visit caravan for fostering bilateral, other relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on his Bangladesh visit terming it to be a caravan for sharpening the antique relations between two countries.

Recalling the stature of leadership of Bangabandhu, he said Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a great hero to the people of India also.

Although Modi visited Dhaka in the past, he attached importance to instant visit aimed at joining celebration of birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation war.

After landing in airport Friday morning, he tweeted “Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations.”

He eulogised over apt leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in achieving tremendous socioeconomic advancement and running the country fighting Covid-19 and other impediments.

“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dynamic leadership,” he said in an earlier tweet.

He hoped that the visit will pave the way for fostering bilateral, diplomatic, cultural and other relations.

Before leaving New Delhi, he said “As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.”