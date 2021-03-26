Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant ‘Sona’ opens

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra-owned Indian restaurant, Sona, in New York, finally opens on March 26.

An amalgamation of good food, art and celeb endorsement, the restaurant has stunning interiors that reflect Priyanka Chopra’s design aesthetic.

A few days back, restaurateur Maneesh Goratyal, who has collaborated with Priyanka for this venture, shared, “This morning at SONA, we conducted a small puja or blessing ceremony.

” SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country,” Priyanka posted on his instagram.

Talking about the chef, Maneesh shared, “Chef Hari is a remarkable talent who, despite him & his family calling the New York area home for almost 20 years, has been helping to open restaurants all around the world. At long last, he will have a flagship of his very own right here in New York. His food is authentically Indian but with a modern, seasonal, special point of view. This is not fusion food; it’s Indian food by a remarkable Indian chef…but yet I can assure you it’s different than any other Indian food you’ve had to date.”