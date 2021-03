At least 17 people were killed and several injured in a triangular collision between a bus, microbus and leguna in Katakhali of Rajshahi city on Friday.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus said 22 died on the spot while six others succumbed to their injuries after taking Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The death toll from the accident may rise, the police official said.