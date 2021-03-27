Bangladesh reports highest 39 deaths from COVID-19 in one day

During the late winter season, infection rate started decreasing sharply as the country reported 2.30 per cent positive cases on February 8. But, the figure has surged significantly at recent times.

As many as 24,664 samples were tested across the country while its positivity rate is 14.90 per cent.

The recovery rate is 90.22 per cent, while the mortality rate 1.50 per cent.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 27,81,801 people globally and infected 12,68,23,312 as of today afternoon.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.