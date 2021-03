Former minister and Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mahbubur Rahman passed away in the capital on Saturday morning.

He breathed his last around 5:25 at his residence.

Mahbubur Rahman served as religious affairs minister from 1984 to 1987 and Education minister under Hussain Muhammad Ershad cabinet from 1986 to 1988.

He was later elected as MP from Noakhali-3 constituency (Chatkhil) from BNP ticket in the 8th National elections.

Mahbubur joined the High Court as lawyer on December 12 in 1962.