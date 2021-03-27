Lawmaker Sultan Mansur Ahmed infected with Covid-19

Moulvibazar- 2 (Kulaura) lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed, has been infected with coronavirus or Covid-19, says media report.

He is now in home isolation in the capital.

Sultan Mansur’s cousin Shafiqul Islam Jayed confirmed the matter.

Lawmaker Sultan Mansur has been suffering from fever and headache for the last few days. The lawmaker tested positive for coronavirus after he underwent Covid-19 tests on Friday. He is in home isolation following his infection, Jayed said.

Sultan Mansur sought prayers from the countrymen for his recovery, Jayed added.