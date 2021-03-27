Modi offers prayers at Orakandi temple in Gopalganj

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Harichandra Thakurbari Temple in Orakandi of Gopalganj’s Kashiani upazila.

He is addressing Matua Community leaders there till the report is filed at 2:10pm.

Earlier this morning, the Indian PM visited Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district. Then, he went to Gopalganj’s Tungipara to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After visiting ‘Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ there, Modi was flown to Orakandi.