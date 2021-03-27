Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit in the country, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple at Ishwarpur village.

He offered prayers inside the temple, wearing mask, and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts. According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths.

Earlier, the Hindu community and temple authorities with the government support had redecorated the temple ahead of Modi’s visit.