UK records another 4,715 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

A further 58 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test and another 4,715 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The figures, as of 9am on Saturday, bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 126,573.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 149,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The 4,715 lab-confirmed cases bring the UK total to 4,329,180.

As of the end of Friday, 29,727,435 people had had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – a rise of 411,305 on the previous day – and 3,293,517 had had second doses – an increase of 283,654 on Thursday.

England

A further 43 Covid-19 deaths were reported in England and 3,813 lab-confirmed cases were recorded.

Wales

Another seven Covid-19 cases have been reported in Wales and another 201 positive cases have been recorded.

Northern Ireland

The deaths of two further people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

Another 138 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Saturday morning, there were 130 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 14 were in ICUs.

Scotland

A further six people have died in Scotland and another 563 positive coronavirus cases have been recorded.