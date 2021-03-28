17 killed, 500 injured, 200 arrested in anti-Modi protests: Hefazat

Hefazat-e-Islami Bangladesh on Sunday said that a total of 17 people were killed and over 500 were injured between Friday and Sunday during protests against the recent Bangladesh visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Khelafat Majlish Bangladesh central office at Purana Paltan in the capital on Sunday, Hefazat secretary general Nurul Islam said a total of 17 people–12 in Brahmanbaria, four at Hathazari in Chattogram and one at Signboard in Narayanganj– were killed, over 500 were injured and more than 200 were arrested between Friday and Sunday during protests against Narendra Modi.

Indian premier Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on March 26 to join the concluding ceremony of the 10-day special celebrations marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence and the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Modi left Bangladesh at night on March 27.

Different Islamist organisations and left parties had been protesting Modi’s visit to Bangladesh for the past several days.

The Hefazat secretary general also announced a two-day programmes.

The programmes include a countrywide demonstration on Friday protesting against the killing and injuring their activists in Bangladesh Chhatra League and police attacks across Bangladesh.

Nurul lslam announced that prayer sessions would be held across the country on Monday seeking blessings for the deceased and injured ones.

The prayer session in Dhaka would be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayers.