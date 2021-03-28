Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim’s bail stayed

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for four weeks the bail of Irfan Selim, son of Awami League leader Haji Selim, granted by the High Court in a case filed over assaulting a Navy officer in October last year.

Vacation chamber bench of the Appellate Division, Chamber judge Justice Obaidul Hassan stayed the bail after hearing a petition.

On March 18, the High Court granted bail to Irfan Selim in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Badruzzaman granted the bail.

Advocate Syed Ahmed Raza stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Dr Mohammad Bashir Ullah represented the state.

On January 27, the High Court rejected the bail of Irfan Selim in the case.

The court also issued a rule asking why Irfan should not be granted bail. The state has been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

According to the case statement, a private car hit Bangladesh Navy’s Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan’s motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi on October 25, 2020 when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.

Later, some people including Irfan came out of the car and physically assaulted Wasif and his wife.

The Navy officer later filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, naming four people including Irfan.

The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All of them are behind bars now.

On October 26, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained Irfan from his father’s Devdas Lane residence in Old Dhaka.

Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan’s house during the drive.

Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor on October 27, last year. The Awami League leader’s son has been facing four more cases.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for keeping walkie-talkies illegally and another six months for possessing illegal liquor on October 26, 2020 by a mobile court led by Rab.