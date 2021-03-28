Bangladesh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths

Bangladesh recorded 35 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 3,908 fresh cases overnight, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday.

During the late winter season, infection rate started decreasing sharply as the country reported 2.30 percent coronavirus positive cases on February 8 this year while the figure has surged significantly at recent times.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 17.65 percent tested positive, while 12.98 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

A total of 22,136 samples were tested at 224 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

“Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,904,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,95,714 as 3,908 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The recovery count rose to 5,35,941 after another 2,091 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

Among the total infections, 89.97 percent patients have recovered, while 1.49 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.