Quick steps needed to stop fresh Covid surge: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she wants quick steps to fight the fresh surge of Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

“A fresh surge of Coronavirus is visible. Different variants of this virus have come here. So, we’ll have to take prompt steps as we did in the past,” she said while addressing a virtual discussion.

Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office, marking the Independence Day.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, presided over the discussion, joining it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said health protection guidelines and safe physical distance will have to be maintained in every programme like seminar, training, workshop and other programmes. “All should use face masks. All must ensure it (masking up),” she said.

The AL chief asked leaders and workers of AL and its associate bodies to stand beside people during the Covid-19’s second blow as they did during last time.

“We see another Coronavirus blow is coming,” she said adding that they, being members of a party founded by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have huge responsibility towards people.

Food Production

Turning to food production, Sheikh Hasina renewed her call to all concerned not to keep even an inch of land uncultivated in the country.

“We still don’t know when the coronavirus will go. But we’ll have to have preparations for it so that people do not suffer from food crisis. [in the case good production] we can help other countries, if necessary,” she said.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader made the opening remarks at the discussion programme, while AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque and Abdur Rahman, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, international affairs secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, central committee’s member Prof Marina Jahan, Dhaka Uttar AL general secretary SM Mannan Kachi and Dhaka South AL general secretary Humayan Kabir spoke at the occasion.

AL publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap conducted the discussion.