Rail services of Sylhet with Dhaka snap following pickers’ attack

The activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh hurled brick chips on a ‘Sonar Bangla Express’ train while it was crossing Tal Shahar area of Brahmanbari district town on Sunday during their daylong hartal.

Following the attack, the rail link of Dhaka with Sylhet have been suspended from 9:30am. Some trains stuck at different rail stations.

Akhaura Railway Police Station OC Majharul Karim said the authorities temporary suspended the train communication on safety grounds.

Sources said incident of clashes with law enforcement agencies at least five points of the town have been reported.

Vehicular movement in the district are being stopped from the morning due to the strike enforced bu the Hefazat. Shops are also being closed.