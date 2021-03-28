Road blockade, vandalism, arson attack in B’baria

Madrasa students of Brahmanbaria on Sunday put up barricade on different roads by felling trees and poles and torching wooden logs in support of a dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

The hartal supporters also attacked the residences of district Awami League general secretary Al Mamun Sarkar, district BCL president Rabiul Hossain Rubel and general secretary Shahadat Hossain Shovon, Industrial School, pourasava, district council and the press club.

They also damaged Chattogram-bound ‘Sonar Bangla Express’ train from Dhaka throwing brick-bats.

Police and hartal supporters locked in chase and counter chase in different areas of the district.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the agitators, leaving a number of people injured. They were admitted to the District Sadar Hospital.

Hospital’s emergency Unit physician Syed Ariful Islam said two of the injured received bullet wounds. Conditio of one was critical, he added.

Mozammel Hossain Reza, additional superintendent of Brahmanbaria Sadar Circle, said, “We’re trying our best to protect the people’s lives and property. Jamaat, Shibir and BNP men are carrying out the mayhem.”