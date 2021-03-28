Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Bangladesh

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Bangladesh and its people on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They have sent congratulation messages to President M Abdul Hamid on the occasion.

The King, also the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and the people of Bangladesh steady progress and prosperity, said Saudi Press Agency quoting the message on Friday.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, crown prince and deputy prime minister and minister of defense, also wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and the people of Bangladesh steady progress and prosperity.

Dhaka invited Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to attend the final celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.