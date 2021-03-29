BNP leader Nipun Roy Chy remanded

A Dhaka court on Monday placed BNP central executive committee member Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury on three-day remand for plotting subversion activities including torching passenger buses.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as Hazaribagh police produced her before the court and pleaded to place her on seven-day remand.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Nipun on March 28 from her Rayer Bazar home. Later, RAB legal and media wing director Lt Col Ashik Billah said Nipun was arrested for her involvement in torching buses in capital’s Janapath and Malibagh intersections on March 27.

“Nipun plotted to carry out subversive activities around the country including in the capital. That is why we arrested her,” RAB official had said.