Covid-19 : Bangladesh reports highest 45 deaths, 5,181 cases in one day

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 45 deaths from novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, the highest number of daily deaths in last seven months.

With this, the death toll rose to 8,949.

In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 5,181 fresh cases from coronavirus, taking the total number to 6,08,955.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, this afternoon.

Of the dead, 44 patients died at different hospital across the country while one at home. Twenty-eight died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three in Khulna, one in Barishal, one in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh.

According to the release, 2,077 people made recovery from the deadly virus in the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 5,38,018.

The recovery rate is 89.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government today issued 18 directives to prevent COVID-19.