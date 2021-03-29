Covid: UK records 23 further deaths as cases rise by 4,654

As of Monday, a further 23 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

This increase brings the UK total to 126,615.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 150,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 4,654 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

This means the total number of positive tests is now 4,337,696.

England

A further 22 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 111,414.

Meanwhile, 4,112 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,794,011.

Wales

There has been 125 more cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 209,191.

Public Health Wales reported one further death, with the total in the country since the start of the pandemic at 5,506.

Scotland

In Scotland, the total confirmed as positive has risen by 452 to 217,479, but no further deaths have been reported, meaning the death toll remains at 7,584.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, 65 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and no further deaths have been reported.

This means the number of positive recorded stands at 117,015 and the number of deaths stands at 2,111.