No plan for general holiday: State Minister

State Minister for Public Administration on Monday said that the government has no plan yet to declare general holiday although it issued 18-point instructions amid the surge of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.

“We’ve no plan yet to declare general holiday. But, we’ll manage to contain the virus if we remain alert,” the State Minister informed this while talking to journalists at his Secretariat office.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office issued 18 instructions to contain the virus surge. He read out the instructions in front of the reporters.

After detection of first Covid 19 patient on March 8 last year, the government declared general holiday from March 26 to April 4.

Later, the period of holiday had been extended in phases. The 66-day general holiday ended on May 30 last year.