SA Emerging women’s team arrive in Sylhet

South Africa Emerging women’s team arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday to take part in a five-match one-day series against their Bangladesh counterpart at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

South Africa Emerging women’s team moved to Sylhet on the same day where they will be in hotel quarantine for the next three days.

They will be only allowed practising from April 1 after passing two Covid-19 tests on March 28 and 31 respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta, who was part of South Africa national team’s recent successful tour in India, will lead the team in Bangladesh.

Several notable players such as Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase and Faye Tunnicliffe who were in the camp during their tour of India, are also in the squad.

The matches will be held on April 4, 6, 8, 11 and 13 respectively while the visitors will depart for South Africa on April 14.

South Africa Emerging Squad: Andrie Steyn, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Leah Jones, Faye Tunnicliffe, Jade De Figuerido, Jenay Winster, Khayakazi Mathe, Kirstie Thomson, Nondumiso Precious Shangase, Micheala Andrews, Nonkululeko Baneti, Robyn Searle, Sinalo Jafta (captain and wicketkeeper) and Tebogo Macheke.

Bangladesh Emerging squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain and wicketkeeper), Rubaiya Haider Jhilik, Fariha Islam Trisna, Nuzhat Tasnia Tumpa (wicketkeeper), Rabeya, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Shobnam Mostary, Sharmin Sultana, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Fargana Haque Pinki, Suraya Azmim, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Shamima Sultana (wicketkeeper), Kadiza-Tul-Kubra, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akhter and Panna Ghosh.