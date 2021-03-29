Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has urged for a safe Holi. She says looking after immunity will be important during the festival.

“As Holi is expected to be the next super spreader event, being safe and disease-free should be the main aim during Holi. We should take utmost care and precautions to minimise the chances of contracting the virus. I believe looking after your immunity becomes essential. Social distancing still remains (important),” Urvashi urged.

The actress will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda.

She will also be soon seen in an international music collaboration, “Versace”, with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan and will also star in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.