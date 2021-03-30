14-day quarantine must for returnees from Europe

Fourteen days of institutional quarantine are mandatory for all passengers coming to Bangladesh from European countries including the United Kingdom.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday which will be effective from Wednesday (March 31).

The vaccinated passengers will also be brought under this rules.

The circular said after arrival, all passengers from European countries, including the UK, will have to complete a mandatory 14 days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government-approved hotels at passenger’s own cost.

Besides, passengers originating from any other countries shall strictly have to complete a 14 days home-quarantine if no COVID-19 symptoms are found on-arrival health check in Bangladesh.

All the passengers must show ‘PCR based COVID-19 negative certificate’. That PCR test should be done within 72 hours before boarding the flight.