Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 45 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,994. At the same time, 5,042 new cases of corona infection have been identified, said according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 18.94 percent tested positive from the total tests conducted so far, DGHS press release said. A total of 26,620 samples were tested at 224 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 6,50,937 as 5,042 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.