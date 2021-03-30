Covid-19: World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than 20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics.

In an article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say Covid has posed the biggest challenge since World War Two.

Another pandemic or health crisis is a matter of “not if, but when”, they say.

And the pandemic has shown that “nobody is safe until everyone is safe”.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph and other publications, the 24 leaders argue a treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build cross-border cooperation ahead of the next international health crisis.

