Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued

Some 3,000 people have been sued in six cases filed in connection with the violence carried out during Sunday’s dawn-to-dusk hartal in Narayanganj called by Hefazat-e-Islam.

Police filed five cases and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) lodged a case with Siddhirganj Police Station on Monday night.

Some 25/30 names have been mentioned in each case while 400/500 unnamed persons were made accused.

Siddhirganj Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman confirmed media bout the matter on Tuesday.

He said five cases were filed over violence under Anti Terrorism Act and one for obstructing police personnel to discharge their duties.

He also said that none was arrested in the cases so far.

Hartal supporters and law enforcers clashed in Signboard area of Narayanganj during hartal hour on Sunday.

Some 18 vehicles were torched and many establishments were damaged on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway during the clashes.