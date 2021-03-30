Minor dies due to doctor’s ‘negligence’ in Moulvibazar

A three-month-old baby has died at Juri Upazila Health Complex in Moulvibazar district.

Families alleged that she died due to alleged negligence of doctors and nurses.

Deceased Raisa was the daughter of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Basirpur village under the upazila.

Sirajul said Raisa was admitted to the health complex on Monday morning with pneumonia symptoms.

Since her admission, no doctor or nurse visited her for once. As her condition deteriorated in the evening, they contacted the doctors but did not receive any response, he alleged.

Later, she died at the health complex at about 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, on-duty nurse Deepa Reba said she saw the child whenever her guardians called her in.

She also called Dr Anik to his cell phone several times seeing the patient’s deteriorating condition but the call was not received.

After a long while, the doctor called her back and rushed to the hospital hearing the baby’s condition, she added.

Meanwhile, the upazila health and family planning officer Dr Samarjit Singh said he temporarily removed the nurse from the duty on demands of the locals and child’s relatives.

A probe body was formed in this regard and they are investigating the matter, he added.

Juri Police Station OC Sanjay Chakrabarty said a tense situation prevailed at the health complex over the death.

They rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by giving the agitating people assurance of proper investigation, he added.