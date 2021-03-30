New political party ‘Naitik Samaj’ floated

A new political party, dubbed ‘Naitik Samaj’ (ethical society) has been floated with the pledges of reviving moral values, bringing reforms to politics, promising good governance as per the constitution, ensuring justice and preventing corruption at all levels of the society. A 50-member convening committee has also been formed with Major General (Retd) AMSA Amin as convener of the new political party.

The political party was floated at a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference, Major General (Retd) AMSA Ami said the new political party has been formed with a view to injecting moral values and leadership in politics.