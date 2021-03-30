Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU

Supreme Court Bar Association president and former Law Minister Abdul Matin Khasru has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after testing positive for Coronavirus.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Sunday midnight.

His personal assistant Adv Md Mohin told media on Tuesday that Matin Khasru was admitted to the hospital on 16 March after his Covid-19 test report came positive.

His sample was given at the Parliament Secretariat on March 15.

His health condition is stable now, said Mohin adding that oxygen level is under control, but the level of sodium has dropped slightly.