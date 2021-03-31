Bangladesh records highest ever Covid cases in a single day, 52 more die

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day since the pandemic made landfall in the country in March last year.

The country has recorded 5,358 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 611,295.

The death toll climbed to 9,046 after 52 fatalities, the highest daily count in seven months, were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.

The latest day’s infection rate was 19.90% of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.48%.

Another 2,219 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 542,399 with an 88.73% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 38 were men and 14 were women. Fifty-one of them died in different hospitals across the country, while one at home.

Meanwhile, 26,931 samples were tested in 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,670,576 samples have been tested in the country so far.