Mother, daughter among 3 dead after bus rams auto-rickshaw in Sylhet

A mother and daughter were among three people were killed after a bus hit a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw at Lalabazar in Sylhet’s Dakshin Surma upazila this afternoon.

Another person was injured in the accident which took place around 4:00pm.

The deceased are Rahela Begum (50) and her daughter Kamrunnahar Sipa (22) of Purba Chanshibazar village of Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet, and auto-rickshaw driver Shamim Miah (35) of Nij Kurua village of Sylhet’s Osmaninagar upazila.

BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, “The Sylhet-bound bus of Habiganj Express hit the auto-rickshaw from the back and the auto-rickshaw was totalled after colliding with a covered van in front of it.

“Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on spot while another died on way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital,” he said, adding that another injured person was undergoing treatment at the hospital.